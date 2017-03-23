Bullock announces funding to build Blackfeet College health scie - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Bullock announces funding to build Blackfeet College health science facility

By ABC FOX MT News Staff

Governor Steve Bullock today awarded $400,000 in Community Development Block Grant Economic Development funding to Glacier County for the construction of a health sciences facility at Blackfeet Community College.

The new 9,200 square-foot facility will allow the college to expand its nursing and public health programs.

“Blackfeet Community College’s expansion of health care industry courses will give students the tools they need to land good-paying jobs in one of Montana’s fastest-growing sectors and fill an important community need,” Governor Bullock said. “I commend the tribe, county, federal and state government partners in working together to make this important expansion a reality.”

The $5.89 million project will result in classroom space, labs, exam rooms and offices to train an estimated 185 students every year. The new facility will allow Blackfeet Community College to increase its student body, and broaden the services and educational classes that are offered.

