History of Saint Patrick and Butte's Irish celebrations

Thousands of people crowded the streets of Butte on Friday to celebrate St. Patrick's Day, but beneath the sea of green is an Irish culture that runs strong year-round.

In 1902, March 17th was declared a religious holiday in Ireland. It's remained that way for over 100 years with many people starting their day off with mass, a tradition that made its way across the Atlantic.

For hundreds of Irish-Catholics in Butte, that tradition continued this year at the St. Patrick and Immaculate Conception Parishes.

Father Patrick Beretta who gave Friday's sermon says there's actually a great love story between Irish people and Catholic faith.

Born in Britain, Saint Patrick spent six years as a captive of Ireland. Beretta says it was during that time, Saint Patrick fell in love with Irish people in the lower levels of society -- a love that was returned when he came back to Ireland, bringing with him Christianity.

Hundreds of years later, the first Irish immigrants settled in Butte, bringing with them their Catholic faith. Beretta says they came in search of jobs in the mines when mining regions in Ireland slowed down.

Now the generations that followed have quickly come to know Butte as much a part of home as their native land.

"It became home to me so quickly because of my Irish family. I could relate to so many things...socially, religiously, culturally, that yes it's very comparable. I mean of course we're American, but there are so many similarities," says Beretta.



Butte has more Irish people per capita than any other place in the nation. Not surprisingly, Beretta says they really influenced the city as a whole -- the way the city grieves, the way the city debates and of course, the way the city celebrates.

However, celebrations didn't become how most Americans might know them to be today until the Irish emigrated to the U.S.

Beretta spent many St. Patrick's days in Ireland, a day he describes as a happy one celebrating the pride of their culture in both places. He says at its roots, St. Patrick's day is very religious but at the expression of the holiday, it's not exclusively religious.

"Irish people is really a people who love celebration. We love music, we love poetry, we love dancing. There is an extraordinary joy of life in Irish culture. So when we celebrate in element of our faith like the great Saint Patrick who is one of the great missionaries of all time, we also celebrate with elements that are not strictly religious like dancing," says Beretta.

Beretta was stunned by the liveliness, the fun and the festivities that took place in Butte . He says so much Irishness is preserved in Butte although celebrations are a little bit wilder there.

While he can't be in Ireland, he says being in Butte is a marvelous way to celebrate the day.