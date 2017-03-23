Montana lottery pays out $30k in one day - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Montana lottery pays out $30k in one day

Posted: Updated:
By ABC FOX MT News Staff

March 16 was a busy day at the Montana Lottery. The Lottery paid out nearly $30,000 total in prizes in one day to three winners.

Sandra Doubek, of Libby, claimed a $12,787 prize she won playing Big Sky Bonus. Doubek bought the winning ticket at Pastime Bar and Lounge on Mineral Avenue in Libby.

Kimberly Curren, of Bozeman, claimed a $9,000 prize she won playing Hot Lotto. The winning ticket was bought at Town & Country Foods on North 19th Avenue in Bozeman.

Lynn Taskila, of Great Falls, claimed a $5,396 prize she won playing $hake A Day, one of Montana Lottery's Treasure Play games. The winning ticket was won playing at Emerald City Casino Amigo on Seventh Street South in Great Falls.

The Montana Lottery was created by referendum in 1986. Since then, it has paid over $526 million in prizes and returned approximately $236 million to the State of Montana.

