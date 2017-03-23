Democrats try again to raise taxes on wealthiest Montanans - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Democrats try again to raise taxes on wealthiest Montanans

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Democrats are trying for a third time this legislative session to raise taxes on the wealthiest Montanans.
    
The bill heard Thursday is sponsored by Democratic Sen. Edie McClafferty of Butte and reflects the plan in Gov. Steve Bullock's budget proposal to raise state revenue to fix a budget shortfall.
    
The measure would create a new 7.9 percent tax bracket for income above $500,000. Those top earners now pay a 6.9 percent rate, the same as a person earning $17,500 a year.
    
The tax hike would generate between $16 million and $20 million in additional revenue a year. McClafferty says that money could be used to fight poverty, fix schools and prevent proposed cuts to health and social services programs.
    
Republican-led committees have already tabled two similar proposals this session.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • StatewideMore>>

  • White House budget cuts could severely impact public transportation funds

    White House budget cuts could severely impact public transportation funds

    Saturday, June 24 2017 5:17 PM EDT2017-06-24 21:17:17 GMT

    Under proposed White House budget cuts, long distance rail services could disappear around the country, including the Empire Builder, a passenger train that services the Pacific Northwest.

    Under proposed White House budget cuts, long distance rail services could disappear around the country, including the Empire Builder, a passenger train that services the Pacific Northwest.

  • Help keep Pesto the horse alive

    Help keep Pesto the horse alive

    Saturday, June 24 2017 4:01 PM EDT2017-06-24 20:01:34 GMT

    Pesto desperately needs this surgery on Monday, June 24th or he will be euthanized.  Right now the GoFundMe campaign has raised almost $700 of the $4,000 that is needed for Pesto’s surgery.

    Pesto desperately needs this surgery on Monday, June 24th or he will be euthanized.  Right now the GoFundMe campaign has raised almost $700 of the $4,000 that is needed for Pesto’s surgery.

  • Triathlon benefits Flathead Youth Homes

    Triathlon benefits Flathead Youth Homes

    Saturday, June 24 2017 2:57 PM EDT2017-06-24 18:57:32 GMT

    All proceeds raised from the challenge go back to benefiting Flathead Youth Homes which helps those children living with neglect, abuse or abandonment in the Flathead.

    All proceeds raised from the challenge go back to benefiting Flathead Youth Homes which helps those children living with neglect, abuse or abandonment in the Flathead.

    •   

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.