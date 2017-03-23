Democrats try again to raise taxes on wealthiest Montanans

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Democrats are trying for a third time this legislative session to raise taxes on the wealthiest Montanans.



The bill heard Thursday is sponsored by Democratic Sen. Edie McClafferty of Butte and reflects the plan in Gov. Steve Bullock's budget proposal to raise state revenue to fix a budget shortfall.



The measure would create a new 7.9 percent tax bracket for income above $500,000. Those top earners now pay a 6.9 percent rate, the same as a person earning $17,500 a year.



The tax hike would generate between $16 million and $20 million in additional revenue a year. McClafferty says that money could be used to fight poverty, fix schools and prevent proposed cuts to health and social services programs.



Republican-led committees have already tabled two similar proposals this session.

