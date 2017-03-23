Bobcats open spring football practices

It's officially spring football season in Bozeman, as the Montana State Bobcats took to the field for their first of fifteen spring football practices.

The Cats hit the field bright and early for practice number one, starting their day at 7:05 AM. The Cats split their time between installing their updated offense under new coordinator Brian Armstrong and working on position and fundamental drills. After the first day of practice, all the Cat players and coaches said they are happy to be back out on the field.

"It was good," said head coach Jeff Choate. "It's just amazing what a difference a year makes, you know, just in terms of these kid's familiarity with us and how we want to do things, we have a couple new tweaks."

"I mean, it feels great, you know? Definitely got to practice a little over spring break and a little before this, but to actually have a full practice, with the team, and everyone, and the ball, it was actually pretty fun," said freshman quarterback Chris Murray. "It's pretty great."

"It was like game day," said Armstrong. "I don't think I slept at all last night, was up at five. No, it was fun. It's always fun. The kids have a lot of energy first day and they're running around pretty good."

"It feels great," said quarterbacks coach DeNarius McGhee. "It feels great. Bobcat Nation man, there's nothing like it. It feels great to be back in Bozeman, to be coaching here really."

Freshman quarterback Chris Murray took part in his first ever spring practice, after winning the starting job late last fall. He followed it up by speaking with the media for the first time, saying how different this spring practice felt from his first day of fall camp last year.

"My goal, when I first got here, was to be the backup," said Murray. "Or, if I was even close, to be able to compete. I got lucky enough where I was able to compete and that was great. But obviously this spring ball is way different, it's my job to lead this team."

When asked about where he'd like to improve this year, his response was quick and to the point.

"Obviously, get better as a passer," Murray said. "That's it. Number one key."

The Cats have two more practices scheduled for this week. They'll take Thursday off, but they'll close it out with practices on both Friday and Saturday.