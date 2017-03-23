Bozeman High choir joins Eric Church on stage for concert

Wednesday, Country Singer Eric Church made a stop at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse, with his Holdin' My Own Tour.

Church started off his concert with a surprise appearance of the Bozeman High Choir singing with him on his first song.

Eric Church is currently holding a tour across 60 cities.

Church will make contributions to underfunded schools on the Holdin’ My Own Tour as part of the GRAMMY Foundation's Community Award Grant.

Church and his crew will travel 16,160 miles on the tour.