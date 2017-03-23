Bee officially makes 'endangered species list'

For the first time ever, a bumblebee is officially considered an endangered animal.

According to the International Union for the Conservation of Nature, the “rusty patched” species of bumblebee is one of more than a dozen bumblebee species currently facing extinction.

While not a native bee to Montana, beekeepers and bee experts in the Treasure State are still taking notice.

One example, Missoula native Scott Myhre, who said he’s been a honeybee hobbyist for the past 6 years.

In preparation for a speech he planned to deliver to the University of Montana’s History Club, Myhre began some additional research on honeybees, and said he couldn’t help but see the overwhelming news on the current struggles facing wild bees all around the country.

“Wild bees are for some reason dying off at a more extended rate than what the honeybees are, because the honeybees are starting to recover slightly,” said Myhre.

For a number of smaller flowers, such as the kind you’d find in wild land grasses, it takes a special kind of bee to pollinate, said Myhre, one of many examples of how bees contribute to the national and global ecological systems.

“All of the grasses are pollinated by the smaller bees here in Montana,” said Myhre. “If that flower isn’t pollinated, that plant dies off, the cattle don’t have anything to eat. If you don’t do that, you suddenly don’t have beef in Montana… One out of every three bites of food that you eat, is directly linked to the honey bee or the wild bees.”

Scott Debnam, a grad student and professor at the University of Montana, specializes in bumblebees, and he agrees with Myhre’s claim.

“If you’ve ever eaten a tomato in Montana in January, you can thank bumblebees,” said Debnam.

Debnam pointed out that honeybees only possess certain types of pollination. “The honeybee is a generalist in that she’s an excellent pollinator,” he said. “However, she can’t do it all.”

More than 20,000 different species of bees exist, according to Debnam, and even though bees have demonstrated an ability to adapt in the past, the decline of bee populations creates added difficulties for researchers like himself.

“We can’t preserve her until we have the answer to those questions,” Debnam said. “How big is her colony? Where does she live? When does she make her reproductions? How many reproductions does she make? When does she reproduce? We can’t answer those things until we study these things, and unfortunately we don’t usually study these things until we’ve started to lose the animal.”

And so, he said, this move onto the endangered species list is all about promoting awareness, before it’s too late.

“When there’s something big or sexy like a wolf that goes on the endangered species list, there's a lot of implications, because now you can no longer hunt that animal. A lot of protections come into play when you’re on the endangered species list, but nobody’s hunting any bumblebees,” said. “Whats making them perish is loss of habitat and poor land management.”