Griz Coach DeCuire Staying at UM

Griz Head Basketball Coach Travis DeCuire has pulled his name from contention for the California Bears coaching vacancy. It was largely reported by national media outlets that Nevada's Eric Mussleman would be the next Cal coach but Musselman declined choosing to stay in Reno. DeCuire has now done the same thing. DeCuire told his players Wednesday that he would be returning to Missoula and then tweeted "It's another great day to be a GRIZ!!! #UNFINISHED BUSINESS.

DeCuire was an assistant at Cal for six years becoming the Griz head coach. DeCuire's base salary at Montana is 155,000. Cuonzo Martin (who just left Cal) had a base salary of 250,000 with up to $1.5 million dollars in incentives.