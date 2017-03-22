After dog death, we ask: how dangerous are cyanide capsules?

It's a tool often used by Montana ranchers to kill livestock predators, but now, an Oregon congressman wants to ban the use of cyanide traps nationwide.

The M-44 cyanide trap has been used by the United States government to control pests since the 1930's. Montana is one of the few states in the country where ranchers, after being certified, can plant their own devices.

But many are questioning the safety and efficiency of the device.

A recent incident in Idaho of a family dog being killed, is not the first time an M-44 has injured or killed the wrong target.

According to the USDA, Wildlife Services is authorized to use M-44 cyanide capsules to control coyotes, wild dogs, and red, gray and arctic foxes which are: suspected of preying upon livestock, poultry, or federally designated threatened and endangered species.

However, Brooks Fahy Executive Director of Predator Defense says thousands of animals die from this cyanide poison every year and just in the past week three dogs have died.

Fahy says, "The vast majority of the animals that they are killing like 99.9 percent of the animals they kill have never prayed on livestock."

The USDA released a statement about the incident that happened a week ago with the boy and dog in Idaho saying,

"We take this possible exposure to sodium cyanide seriously and are conducting a thorough review of this incident. Wildlife services have removed M-44s in that immediate area, and will work to review our operating procedures to determine whether improvements can be made to reduce the likelihood of similar occurrences happening in the future."

Fahy says there are other options trappers can use other than "cyanide bombs."

"Practice co-existence in other words proper husbandry practices when your sheep are lambing, guard dogs, fencing, and flattery."

Jarrod Moss, a vet at Creekside Veterinary Hospital in Bozeman says if your animal comes in contact with cyanide get them to vet as soon as possible and also make sure you protect yourself in the process.

Brooks says, "Humans are at severe risk of absorbing some of that cyanide through their skin so we need to be very careful when handling your animal, I would recommend wrapping your dog or cat in a towel or shirt, limiting your exposure."

Fahy recalls an incident involving a man in Utah when he came in contact with the poison.

"Who had an M44 go off in his face and hit him in his chest and he got some of it in his face. He's been disabled ever since, never able to go back to work."

USDA says that all applicators are required to carry an antidote kit when applying or inspecting M-44s and no human fatalities have been associated with wild services use of M-44s.