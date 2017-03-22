Headwaters RC&D received $8,050 grant to help Our Lady of the Ro - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Headwaters RC&D received $8,050 grant to help Our Lady of the Rockies, Inc.

BUTTE -

Governor Steve Bullock announced $374,031 in grants to help businesses in fifteen Montana communities and assist Main Street Montana businesses with plans for growth.

Headwaters RC&D Area, Inc. received $8,050 to assist the Our Lady of the Rockies, Incin Butte with the completion of a tram engineering feasibility study.

The tram would take visitors up to the iconic our Lady of the Rockies statue, which overlooks the city of Butte.

Since 1985, the 90-foot tall statue of the Virgin Mary has sat above Butte at an elevation of 8,500 feet.

Headwaters Executive Joe Willauer said finding a way to easily transport people up to the top could put Butte on the map for Montana tourism.

"It's a project that's been talked about for a while. There has been a variety of phases at headwaters that we have assisted with. This is kind of ‘getting to okay’… ‘let's get some numbers’ and see if this is a feasible thing,” said Willauer.

As for construction, Willauer said it's still quite some ways out.

