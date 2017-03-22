Why did the Bozeman City Manager and City Commission go different ways?

Today we ask those with the city of Bozeman a question many are also wondering.

Why did the city's top administrator step down?

As we reported yesterday, after 13 years City Manager Chris Kukulski resigned after a unanimous request from the city commission.

Mayor Taylor says the decision was simple, each side decided to go in quote 'a different direction', but that is all he would say.

So ABC FOX Montana did some more digging.

We found documents of the City Manager contract, a one year contract from February in 2016.

We also got city documents containing the rules for letting the city manager go, according to these documents there are two ways that this scenario can play out.

The first one is if the person accepts the termination the City Commission and City Manager can go through the process working together.

If the City Manager doesn't accept, many steps are made that can take months with a public hearing and reconsideration.

In this case City Manager Kris Kukulski accepted the termination.

So why the sudden change? According to Mayor Carson Taylor this decision has been months in the making.

“You know I think it's better not to answer that it really was a decision to go in different directions and as I said in the press conference and I can't really say any more than that,” said Mayor Carson Taylor. “You know it's kind of impossible to explain how things work in the sense that there's a time when employment starts and there's a time that ends. In this case there was no precipitating event it wasn't anything like that it just seemed that it was time for a change.”

Deputy City Manager Chuck Winn will temporarily assume Kukulski's duties while the city negotiates a contract for an interim City Manager.

Kukulski will be placed on voluntary leave with pay until his last day on the job, March 27th.

During the Monday meeting, the Commission will vote on a severance package for Kukulski. The city will begin a wide-ranging search for a new city manager within the next two weeks.