How could government budget cuts impact the town of Libby?

The city of Libby was dealt a bad hand back in the early 1900’s.

Mines in Libby were shut down in 1999 after finding deadly amounts of asbestos in the air and in homes, linked to fatal lung scarring and cancer.

Under the current presidential administration EPA funding would be cut by as much as thirty one percent, and while town officials aren’t too concerned about this cut, locals like Tracie Barnes are.

Barnes has lived in Libby his entire life and suffers from the severe scaring in and outside his lungs from asbestos exposure, This scarring leaves him short of breathe daily, "A lot more attention needs done here, I don't know if they can ever clean it up,” says concerned Barnes. “It's not only just here, it's everywhere. Just think of all the places it went out here."

The EPA tells us directly that they aren't worry about budget cuts because a two hundred and fifty million dollar settlement by W.R. Grace covers that Superfund site cleanup. W.R. Grace is the former mine that produced asbestos-related products in Libby.

Additionally, the affordable care act could be repealed, taking away easy access to medical care.

This doesn't worry County Commissioner Mark Peck too much, because even without the Affordable care act he tells us on-going care for the people of Libby is still preserved.

Senator Steve Daines submitted a letter to the Senate requesting health care protection for the people of Libby. Peck tells us, “I'm very encouraged that Senator Daines was able to protect Libby in the bill. So the protections for the people that have on-going health issues are going to continue."

The last call for EPA assisted asbestos cleanup is at the end of March. The EPA tells us there are only a couple hundred residents that have not responded to that call.