Colorado Springs woman found dead near Fish Creek

There is still no trace anywhere of the 21-year-old boy, who has been lost for three days now.
There is still no trace anywhere of the 21-year-old boy, who has been lost for three days now.
According to Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry, the unidentified woman was found Tuesday evening around 10:00 pm
According to Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry, the unidentified woman was found Tuesday evening around 10:00 pm
When responding to an online job posting, one Missoula grad almost got taken for hundreds of dollars. The Better Business Bureau is warning that the words 'you're hired,' said too quickly could come at a cost.
When responding to an online job posting, one Missoula grad almost got taken for hundreds of dollars. The Better Business Bureau is warning that the words 'you're hired,' said too quickly could come at a cost.
CHOTEAU, Mont. (AP) - Authorities say a U.S. Forest Service official has found a Pennsylvania man who had been missing in Montana's Bob Marshall Wilderness since Monday.
CHOTEAU, Mont. (AP) - Authorities say a U.S. Forest Service official has found a Pennsylvania man who had been missing in Montana's Bob Marshall Wilderness since Monday.
U.S. Border Patrol Agents from the Whitefish Station arrested five Romanian nationals, who were illegally present in the United States, on Tuesday.
U.S. Border Patrol Agents from the Whitefish Station arrested five Romanian nationals, who were illegally present in the United States, on Tuesday.
Missoula Police was sent to a South Higgins apartment after a caller told that a man was "beating everyone up." The phone disconnected following the statement.
Missoula Police was sent to a South Higgins apartment after a caller told that a man was "beating everyone up." The phone disconnected following the statement.
The police need your help identifying this man.
The police need your help identifying this man.
You probably heard the recent survey, that 7% of adults think brown cows produce chocolate milk.
You probably heard the recent survey, that 7% of adults think brown cows produce chocolate milk.