Colorado Springs woman found dead near Fish Creek

A developing story in rural Fish Creek Montana, just west of Missoula.

ABC FOX Montana learned Wednesday that exposure killed a 56 year old Colorado woman, Debra Ann Koziel, who was lost in the area.

Mineral County Sheriff Tom Bauer says Koziel's car was found by mile marker 8.

The area is very flooded as there's still snow, and no cellphone service.

This is the same area where Sheriff Bauer says Koziel became lost Friday night.

Bauer says Koziel called 911 after she climbed up a mountain and found service, but that her phone quickly died and they were not able to ping her phone location.

On Sunday, a nearby resident found her car and reported it to the sheriff's office.

Search and Rescue began searching for Koziel in that area and found a suit case 20 yards away from the vehicle, along with prescription medication with Koziel's name.

Sheriff Bauer told us among the people assisting in the search were the Mineral County Sheriff's Office, Search and Rescue, Fish and Game, a National Guard helicopter and a local resident who knew the area well.

Koziel's body was found Tuesday afternoon and there is no suspected foul play.

The sheriff's office is still awaiting toxicology results and would not comment if drugs and alcohol were involved.

Bauer says how, and why, Koziel ended up where she did, might never be known.

