Montana lawmaker revives bill to ban doctor-assisted suicide

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A Montana lawmaker has revived an attempt to outlaw physician-assisted suicides.



This time, there's a twist: No mention of physicians or suicides.



Republican Sen. Albert Olszewski, an orthopedic surgeon from Kalispell, introduced the bill Tuesday. It could soon get a hearing in the Judiciary Committee.



His bill would specifically prohibit using the consent of the victim as a defense to the charge of deliberate homicide.



A 2009 state Supreme Court decision shielded doctors who help terminally ill patients die from being prosecuted under the state's homicide laws.



An earlier measure that more explicitly sought to criminalize physician-assisted suicides died in the state House on a tie vote.



Republican Rep. Peggy Webb of Billings has said she mistakenly voted against the initial bill.

