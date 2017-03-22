Montana lawmaker revives bill to ban doctor-assisted suicide - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Montana lawmaker revives bill to ban doctor-assisted suicide

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN
Associated Press
    
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A Montana lawmaker has revived an attempt to outlaw physician-assisted suicides.
    
This time, there's a twist: No mention of physicians or suicides.
    
Republican Sen. Albert Olszewski, an orthopedic surgeon from Kalispell, introduced the bill Tuesday. It could soon get a hearing in the Judiciary Committee.
    
His bill would specifically prohibit using the consent of the victim as a defense to the charge of deliberate homicide.
    
A 2009 state Supreme Court decision shielded doctors who help terminally ill patients die from being prosecuted under the state's homicide laws.
    
An earlier measure that more explicitly sought to criminalize physician-assisted suicides died in the state House on a tie vote.
    
Republican Rep. Peggy Webb of Billings has said she mistakenly voted against the initial bill.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

3/22/2017 9:29:45 AM (GMT -6:00)

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.