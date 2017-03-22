Crash at Huffine Lane intersection - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Crash at Huffine Lane intersection

Posted: Updated:
By ABC FOX MT News Staff

Lanes have been closed off after a crash in the middle of the Huffine Lane and Cottonwood Road intersection. One woman left the accident in an ambulance, but her injuries are unknown. 

Traffic going both west and east on Huffine is down to one lane on either side. 

Bozeman Police and the fire department are on the scene.

Both lanes are open and the accident is cleaned up.

