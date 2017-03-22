GOP looks to wrest public access issue from Democrats

By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN

Associated Press



HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Legislative Republicans in Montana are seeking to retake control of the narrative on the issue of access to public lands.



Republicans highlighted a package of legislation Wednesday that they hope will better position themselves with hunters, outdoor enthusiasts and voters concerned about public access.



Democrats say they welcome the Republicans' embrace of the issue that their own party has long championed.



Public access is particularly important in a state with some of the country's most expansive wildlands and most pristine rivers and lakes.



The subject is already a key talking point in the special congressional election underway, as it was last fall in the governor's race.



Senate Majority Leader Fred Thomas says the five legislative proposals his caucus is highlighting show the party's support for expanding access.

