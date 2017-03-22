Body of missing Idaho man found in Kootenai River - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Body of missing Idaho man found in Kootenai River

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

LIBBY, Mont. (AP) - The body of an Idaho man who slipped into the Kootenai River near Troy in December has been recovered.
    
Lincoln County authorities say Fish, Wildlife and Parks employees spotted the body in the water and called dispatchers. The body of 41-year-old Trevor Applegate of Bonners Ferry was recovered around noon on Wednesday.
    
The sheriff's office said Applegate went missing at about 5:20 p.m. on Dec. 6 after he slipped on icy rocks just below Kootenai Falls. Someone reported seeing him being swept downstream.
    
Cold temperatures and icy conditions hampered the initial search.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.