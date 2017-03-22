Frenchtown teacher disciplined for 'boundary issues' prior to restraining order

Following allegations that teacher Troy Bashor inappropriately touched a student, Superintendent Randy Cline, on behalf of the Frenchtown School District, has released a statement claiming they want to "correct several inaccurate 'facts' that have been reported..." by word of mouth and online.

The allegations surround a music teacher, who has been accused of inappropriate conduct by multiple students.

Law enforcement spoke with two students about their allegations in December. One of those students was granted a restraining order from Bashor, who teaches 5-12 graders according to the school district's site.

The District says that two years ago, a parent told a junior high counselor that her daughter felt “uncomfortable” around Bashor. The press release adds that the parent did not report any contact of a sexual nature.

According to the District, administrators spoke with Bashor about appropriate behavior, including hugs, and told him not to have that kind of contact with students.

The parent was satisfied with this action, the District states.

No similar issue arose about Bashor until January 2017. The release states:

"That was the last the District administrators or its counselors heard on this issue from this family until January of this year and only when asked directly about it by the high school principal in the course of a Title IX investigation. The high school principal initiated contact with the student and her mother based on 2nd party information received during the investigation."

The District asserts that the student didn't report that Bashor allegedly assaulted her to school officials.

Following this, another student came came forward with allegations that Bashor had touched her inappropriately. A third party contacted law enforcement.

When the school was contacted by law enforcement, they said they complied and began an investigation under Title IX as is required by law.

On the matter, the school states:

"After discovering a significant discrepancy in the information that the student provided to the school, District administrators attempted to interview her to clarify this significant discrepancy. The student refused to participate in the investigation, and would not provide any clarifying information to the District. The student whose parent reported to the counselor two years ago did participate in the investigation and she talked about specific issues that she was raising against Mr. Bashor. Those issues did not include conduct of a sexual nature."

The investigation revealed what the district called "boundary issues" such as hugs and texting. They say, though, that there was no substantial evidence of inappropriate touching.

After this investigation, the district contact a representative of the sheriff's office who allegedly stated that he did not expect any criminal charges to be pressed. The representative, according to the press release, confirmed that he had spoken to the Missoula County attorney.

Bashor returned to school.

This is when the restraining order against Bashor was filed.

The school says the events have lead to nasty personal attacks on both parties via social media.

"None of those individuals have accurate knowledge," the District said "and do a great disservice to all the parties by claiming otherwise on social media. The District will not tolerate any retaliation against individuals who file complaints, participate in the complaint procedure or are the subject of a complaint."

March 21's school board meeting saw dozens of people come out to support Bashor, claiming they couldn't see him doing this. Others remain uncertain and concerned about the pack mentality.