Southbound lane near Swan Lake blocked

By ABC FOX MT News Staff

The northbound lane is blocked on MT-83, north of Swan Lake. 

Traffic is using the southbound lane to get past the slide. Crews have been dispatched.

Expect reduced speed, delays and single lane traffic. 

The highway is WET / SCATTERED WET in the vicinity.

