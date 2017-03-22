Man leads Kalispell officers on car chase, threatens them with machete

On the evening of March 21 the Kalispell Police Department responded to a business in the 2200 block of Highway 93 S. for a male reportedly threatening employees in the parking lot.



Responding officers located a blue passenger car matching the suspect vehicle description leaving the area at a high rate of speed. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle and investigate the complaint further.

The vehicle immediately fled the scene at a high rate of speed. Officers say the suspect was likely intoxicated and may have been armed with a machete.



Kalispell Police Officers with assistance from the Flathead County Sheriff’s department pursued the vehicle through the southeast side of Kalispell.

A Kalispell Police officer, attempting to deploy stop sticks, had to flee his position in an effort to avoid being struck by the suspect vehicle. A Deputy was able to safely deploy stop sticks in the area of Cemetery Road and Highway 93 S., flattening two of the tires.

The vehicle continued south on Highway 93 at a high rate of speed. The vehicle eventually stopped on Snowline Lane.



The driver was later identified as a 28-year-old Kalispell resident, Ryan Lewandowski. Lewandowski exited the vehicle with a machete in his right hand and advanced on Officers.

Lewandowski was held at gun point and told to drop the weapon. Lewandowski eventually complied with Officer requests and dropped the machete. Officers deployed tasers to take Lewandowski into custody.



Lewandowski was incarcerated in the Flathead County Detention Facility on charges of Criminal Intimidation, Criminal Endangerment, and Assault on a Peace Officer. Further charges are anticipated.