Woman reported missing west of Missoula has been found dead

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - A woman who called 911 to say she wasn't sure where she was has been found dead in the Fish Creek area west of Missoula.



Mineral County authorities said the woman's phone went dead during Friday's 911 call. The body of 56-year-old Debra Ann Koziel was found Tuesday, near where her abandoned vehicle had been located a day earlier.



Sheriff Tom Bauer says he believes Koziel died of exposure to the elements.

