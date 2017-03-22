Woman reported missing west of Missoula has been found dead - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Woman reported missing west of Missoula has been found dead

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - A woman who called 911 to say she wasn't sure where she was has been found dead in the Fish Creek area west of Missoula.
    
Mineral County authorities said the woman's phone went dead during Friday's 911 call. The body of 56-year-old Debra Ann Koziel was found Tuesday, near where her abandoned vehicle had been located a day earlier.
    
Sheriff Tom Bauer says he believes Koziel died of exposure to the elements.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.