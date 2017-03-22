Bill would allow Montana drivers to choose REAL ID license - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Bill would allow Montana drivers to choose REAL ID license

By Associated Press

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A state representative is proposing legislation that would allow Montanans the option of choosing a driver's license that meets the federal REAL ID requirements.
    
The Legislature passed a law in 2007 forbidding the state from implementing the enhanced identification cards. However, Montana was denied its most recent request for an extension to meet the requirements and beginning next January Montana driver's licenses won't qualify as adequate identification to board an airplane. A passport, which meets federal requirements, costs $110.
    
Lee Newspapers of Montana reports Democratic Rep. Jill Cohenour proposes charging $25 in addition to the $40 renewal fee for a driver's license that meets federal REAL ID rules.
    
The governor and attorney general oppose the REAL ID Act and U.S. Sens. Jon Tester and Steve Daines have introduced a bill to repeal it.

