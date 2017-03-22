Proposed Meals on Wheels cuts sparks increase of support

Already this month, hundreds of local Meals on Wheels programs have received support from their communities as part of the annual March for Wheels campaign. But since President Trump unveiled his proposed budget, even more people are providing donations and signing up to volunteer.

The White House's proposed cuts would eliminate the $3 billion Community Development Block Grant Program and cut funding for the Department of Health and Human Services. Meals on Wheels receives 35 % of their funding from a program that falls under the DHHS.

The impact of cuts is unknown at this time. Curtis Hammond is the nutrition program manager at Missoula Aging Services and runs their Meals on Wheels program. He says at the local level, the program costs a lot, but it's more than just a meal. They're keeping people safe and in their homes longer.

Hammond is afraid cuts would mean they couldn't serve as many people, but is confident the community will continue to support them. In just the few days since the proposed budget was announced, Hammond says there's been an uptick in interest in volunteering and in donations.

"I believe our community will support us. It's not going to go away. We will see these kinds of threats in our future. When they happen, we can only react by appealing to our donors, to the public who is supportive of us," says Hammond.

Earlier this month, Senator Daines, Senator Tester and Governor Bullock expressed their support for the Meals on Wheels program.

This year, Missoula Aging Services is stepping up its efforts to get donations. Not only do they have the traditional pen to paper method, people can also donate through a crowd-funding link.