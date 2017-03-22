New apartments being built, but housing remains a problem in Missoula

It's not construction season quite yet, but even harsh winter conditions couldn't keep developers from building new housing units in Missoula.

In 2016, Missoula had a record-breaking number of residential building permits issued. Nineteen permits were issued for a total of 530 multifamily residential units. Several of those projects are already in the building phase and can be seen springing up all around town.

One of the biggest projects that broke ground in September is a new student housing complex in downtown Missoula. That will house between 470 and 500 students and is expected to open in fall of 2018.

The Old Sawmill District is another area booming with new life. Two of the Polly Square apartment complexes already have people living in them and a few more projects just got under way. When complete, the Old Sawmill District will provide around 700 homes.

A few additional complexes are also being built on Reserve Street and Mullan Road.

Jim McGrath with the Missoula Housing Authority says there is a large demand for housing. More and more apartment complexes are going up, but it's still not enough to keep up.

Finding affordable housing is also becoming harder to come by. A lot of the new buildings are fairly high end with expensive rent. Permits were issued for only 30 affordable housing units last year and six of those are currently under construction.

McGrath says last year rents stayed pretty even, but that won't always be the case.

"About half of the stock in Missoula is older than 30 years old. We haven't seen it yet, but I would picture with such a tight market and increased costs on the construction side, we'll see rents going up," says McGrath.

Last year, the apartment vacancy rate was 2.9%. McGrath says anything lower than 5% is pretty tight, but he doesn't see that rate changing anytime soon. He says a lot more units would have to be built or become vacated before that number moves.

The Missoula Redevelopment Agency reports there have only been four permits issued this year for a total of 34 units, but they say it's still early and we'll probably see more permits popping up later.