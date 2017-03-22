New apartments being built, but housing remains a problem in Missoula

The best option Guiffrida tells us would be to give Flathead County complete control over the dispatch center and have everyone in the county pay one flat fee.
While the cause of the fire is still under investigation Kalispell Assistant Fire Chief John Campbell tells us strong wind was a factor in how quickly the fire spread yesterday.
Now that the trail is open Public Affairs assistant Kelly Stevens tells us ways to keep you and your family safe while you’re out hiking.
Following the collapse two still remain in critical condition, including Briney whose family and friends set up a GoFundMe campaign to help with various expenses.
We went to the Flathead Lake today to speak with homeowner Gary Quinn. Quinn is a semi-retired Geo Technical Engineer, who worked in the industry for over forty years.
There is still no trace anywhere of the 21-year-old boy, who has been lost for three days now.
When responding to an online job posting, one Missoula grad almost got taken for hundreds of dollars. The Better Business Bureau is warning that the words 'you're hired,' said too quickly could come at a cost.
Missoula Police was sent to a South Higgins apartment after a caller told that a man was "beating everyone up." The phone disconnected following the statement.
Rent prices in Missoula are high and available units are scarce, but there is hope in the form of tiny homes coming from the oil fields in Sidney, Montana.
You probably heard the recent survey, that 7% of adults think brown cows produce chocolate milk.
The Big Sky Rotary Club is making improvements to the Gallatin Canyon.
One key element that will be enforced is restricted hunting to manage the Yellowstone grizzly population
Update: The missing man on Hebgen Lake was found dead on Friday.