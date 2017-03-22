Dozens show support for Frenchtown teacher accused of inappropri - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Dozens show support for Frenchtown teacher accused of inappropriate touching

FRENCHTOWN -

A Frenchtown teacher is now accused of inappropriately touching two students at Frenchtown High School.

Troy Bashor, a music and theater teacher at Frenchtown High, is currently the subject of a criminal investigation, and with a second girl now alleging inappropriate touching from Bashor, community members are reacting to the news.

On Tuesday night, dozens of people flooded into the weekly Frenchtown School Board meeting, all of them saying they believe in Bashor, supporting him and claiming him to be innocent.

Freyja Lundin spoke first, and said the outpouring proves that a large number of people here don't believe he actually committed these crimes of  which he's been accused.

But while so far no arrests have been made and no charges have been filed, neither incident have been disproved either, which is drawing the ire of people in support of the alleged victims.

Tara Walker Lyons, an advocate for Montana sexual abuse victims, said she's worried to see a pack mentality that could be construed as shaming the alleged victims, calling it a dangerous implication to be made before any legal decisions are made.

The criminal investigation into both of these accusations is still ongoing, but Missoula County's Spokeswoman Brenda Bassett said the investigation could be wrapped up by the beginning of next week, in which it would be sent to state prosecutors to determine if any charges or arrests or other legal action should be taken.

