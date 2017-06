Some of us are waking up chilly clouds and a few showers. Look for a few more showers today, then get ready for some sunshine. Thursday and Friday look like the nicest days of the week, then we get more rain for the weekend. Here are Wednesday’s forecast highs and overnight lows …

Bozeman: 57°/34° Butte: 50°/26° Kalispell: 46°/30° Missoula: 53°/33°