City of Bozeman mutually parts ways with City Manager

BOZEMAN -

In Bozeman, the City Commission and City Manager agree to "move in separate directions."  After thirteen years, the city manager Chris Kukulski will step down from the position. His last day will be March 27th.

City commissioners voted unanimously to have Kukulski step down, and today at the city briefing the decision was announced.

Mayor Carson Taylor says, "The City Commission and the City Manager Chris Kukulski have decided to in separate directions."

We spoke with Kukulski briefly outside of his office today and he said other than an official written statement, he's not commenting on his resignation. But this is what that written statement says.

 "I appreciate the opportunity the City Commission has given me to serve the citizens of Bozeman over the past 13 years. I inherited a great organization and have the honor of leaving it better than I found it."\

As far as the city goes, Mayor Carson Taylor says it's time for a change.

Mayor Taylor says, "If you know anything about city managers he's been here 13 years and he's done a great job. We're thankful to have him here but 13 years is a long time for a city manager pretty much anywhere."

As for finding a new City Manager, the City of Bozeman is looking for a leader.

"Take our values, a leader with integrity that believes in public service and teamwork," says Mayor Taylor

Mayor Taylor also says he wants to thank Chris Kukulski for his 13 years of service to the city community, and says that the City Commission wishes him the best.

Deputy City Manager Chuck Winn will step in as temporary City Manager and the city will start a wide ranging search for a new city manager within the next two weeks.

