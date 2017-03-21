Wise River experiences flooding

If you live in the Wise River area, do take caution and prepare for flooding.

For the past week, there has been flooding due to an ice jam along the Big Hole River upstream of Wise River.

The flooding has reached an area near highway 43 and some homes along the middle river upstream of Wise River.

ABC FOX Montana talked to one Rancher in the Wise River area about the flooding.

Rancher and Wise River native Jim Lea said his hay pasture is flooded with about four feet of water.

Lea said he is used to a little bit of flooding around this time of year, but never this much.

In Lea's pasture today, Chunks of ice from the river floated past the barbed wire fence, which has nearly disappeared in the quickly rising water.

However, Lea says right now he just has to wait it out.

"I mean there's not a whole lot you can do about it. So it's kind of pointless to worry about it until it's over with and then you just go fix what's messed up," said Lea.

According to Lea, the flood waters are bad enough, that his neighbors can't get home.

"Just little ways down past the ranch. Yesterday, probably a foot of water flooding between the house and the highway and he couldn't even get to his house," said Lea.

It's unknown to how long this flood will last.