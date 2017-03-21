Missoula potholes: A more permanent solution coming soon

Pot holes and gravel in Missoula aren't a foreign concept. In fact, this winter has been particularly harsh and Missoulians can't quite seem the escape them.

ABC FOX Montana spoke with the superintendent of the Missoula street division to see when residents should start to see a change.

Until now, there hasn't been a lot the Missoula street division has been able to do, aside from temporary fixes.

Street division superintendent Brian Hensel, says things are looking up as the weather is finally cooperating.

"We still have quite a bit of pot holes to go. The weather has turned in our favor a little bit and we're applying our recycled asphalt," said Hensel.

The recycled asphalt is a hot mix base made of millings from prior projects.

Hensel says the pot holes have a bad habit of popping back out.

"We're still getting some freezing and thawing going on and as that pot hole is moving, it's popping those holes out and also the traffic itself takes a toll on the pot holes," said Hensel.

"It takes one bad pot hole or the tire could damage by small repetitive hits. It just depends on how severe the pot hole is. If it hits really hard, it could damage it all in one shot, if it's just small ones, it could just take time and it will eventually damage it," said Assistant Manager of Tire Rama, David Cowan.

Moisture accumulation and freezing and thawing conditions between the night and day, is the reason the pot holes can't stay intact.

"We're hoping that when the asphalt plants open, we will get our pavement crew out and we can make permanent repairs," said Hansel.

Cowan, as well as other tire shops said they've been experiencing double the volume of business, as people come in to get their tires fixed from pothole damage.

Hensel also said a permanent fix for those pot holes will be coming in the next couple of weeks, right after street sweeping takes place.