Man leads Kalispell Police on chase

The Kalispell Police Department responded to the Wal-Mart parking lot for a reported suspicious vehicle. Responding Officers located a 1990 Nissan Pickup with two occupants sleeping in it. The vehicle matched the description of a stolen vehicle reported to Kalispell Police the previous day.

The vehicle was also bearing license plates stolen from Idaho.



The occupants, a man and woman, initially refused to exit the vehicle as commanded by the officers. The woman eventually responded and exited the passenger side.



The driver was known to responding officers as Ernest Pattee, a 32-year-old transient man living in the Kalispell area. Pattee ignored officer commands to open the door and exit the vehicle.

After repeated commands the driver’s window was broken out with a responding officer’s flashlight. Before officers were able to gain control of Pattee he was able to start the truck and flee the scene.



Three Kalispell officers pursued the vehicle throughout the Kalispell area. The pursued vehicle took a loop throughout the southern edge of Kalispell before returning to the Wal-Mart area. The vehicle continued at a high rate of speed west of Kalispell.

Flathead County Sheriff’s Deputies assisted in the pursuit of the vehicle.

The vehicle was pursed to Vonderheide Lane where Pattee exited the vehicle and fled on foot. The suspect vehicle caught fire shortly after Pattee exited the vehicle. The fire appeared to come from the engine compartment.



The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office dispatched the SWAT Team and the Two Bear Helicopter. Pattee was located in a creek approximately two hours later. Pattee was treated for hypothermia at that time.



Pattee was placed into custody and is being held at the Flathead County Detention Facility on charges of Obstructing a Peace Officer, Bail Jumping, Criminal Endangerment, Resisting Arrest, and Revocation of a Suspended Sentence.

The woman was released without charges.