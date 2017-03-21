Kalispell to get a tree lined walking trail

After receiving a ten million dollar grant, the city of Kalispell is moving train tracks out of downtown Kalispell.

What will go in its place? A brand new, tree lined, walking trail through the downtown for folks to enjoy.

Kalispell city planning director Tom Jentz tells ABCFOX after talking with locals about ninety percent expressed a desire for the tracks to be removed.

Jentz tells us in two years the city will move the tracks out of downtown and begin construction on the pedestrian trail.

The old train tracks will be moved to an old gravel pit in Kalispell where the city will begin to develop a rail and industrial park.