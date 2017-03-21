Bozeman city manager steps down

The City of Bozeman and it's City Manager Chris Kukulski announce today that Kukulski will be stepping down from his position.

In the press release, both remained vague on why this change is taking place, but say it was a mutual decision.

Mayor Taylor said "We want to thank Christ for his 13 years of service to the city and community. We wish him the best, and we look forward to continuing the high quality of service for the residents of Bozeman."

Kukulski's statement echoed his gratitude, thanking Bozeman and his coworkers and saying he's ready for the next chapter in his life.

Effective immediate the Deputy City Manager Chuck Winn will act as temporary City Manager.

Bozeman is negotiating a contract for an Interim City Manger and plan to announce who that in within the next week.

In two weeks the City will start a search to fill Kukulski's spot.