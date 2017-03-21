Democrat in House race blames health bills for tax liens

By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN

Associated Press



HELENA, Mont. (AP) - The state of Montana filed three liens to collect about $15,000 in back taxes from Democratic congressional candidate Rob Quist and his wife, Bonni.



The liens were issued in 2015 and cover the 2007, 2011 and 2012 tax years. He settled the debt with the Department of Revenue last May.



Quist says medical problems caused him financial hardship, and he still owes a collection agency about $10,000 on a defaulted loan.



The Associated Press learned about Quist's tax liens and other debts from a group seeking to influence the May 25 special election to fill the state's only U.S. House seat.



Democratic operatives pointed to a $3,600 tax lien issued in 1993 in New Jersey against Quist's Republican opponent, Greg Gianforte. That lien was lifted about three months later.

