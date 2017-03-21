Lose That Winter Weight: Week 2

It’s week-two in our three-month marathon, "Lose That Winter Weight."

That’s DAVID Winter - - losing Weight - - or at least that’s his plan.

This week, David, along with his partner in health, Aubrey Nielsen from u-104.5 and JACK 105.9, got worked.

They started with the weigh-in. Last week Aubrey was 171.5. This week, 169.7. A loss of just under two pounds.

"Feels great!” says Aubrey. "It’s just one more step towards getting healthy. And it's been going good so far."

Last week David was 207-even. This week, 203.8, or a loss of 3.2 pounds.

"I should have lost 20 with how much I’ve been working," says David.

But if we thought we worked out hard last week, we would be in for a big surprise.

David and Aubrey are using MyFitnessPal.com to keep track of their food intake.

