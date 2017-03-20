Griz golfers take advantage of indoor practice facility

On this day, its 29 degrees outside in Missoula, which means for the Montana Grizzly Golf Team, it's the perfect temperature.

"I went to a double A high school, so I never touched a club until May" says Hailey Hoagland, a junior on the team.

That is not the case at the college level, as the Griz now can play year round, thanks to the Bill Ruegamer Indoor Golf Facility

"The girls from California and Arizona, when they come up and look at this, it makes sense that they can hit year round, because when I tell them that, they can't visualize that. So it really does a great job for us." says Head Coach Matt Higgins.

For a long time, the practice was held in the West Auxiliary Gym, and the players hit into nets. But any golfer knows-there is nothing like seeing your ball fully fly off the tee.

"Honestly I don't know how they could simulate real tournament situations when you have no technology to help you read where that ball is going, what that ball is doing" says Higgins.

And Higgins says its That technology that makes this one facility of the best in the country. It's called Trackman, and its used by the pros.

"You can set different altitudes, different temperatures. We can very many different settings, and it would give us the distances that we would go say hit in Seattle at sea level, so they know how they are hitting these clubs at sea level." Higgins says.

For junior Hailey Hoagland from Butte-she was never able to play gold year round, until now.

"It's really amazing how accurate it is actually, because when I first hit on it, I thought oh, this might be kind of close. But, it's within three yards usually." Hoagland says.

And when they are using the Trackman, how do they even find and retrieve the white golf balls from the snow?

"We usually just throw on our boots, winter gloves, and walk out. Sometimes you have to dig. You know you see where the ball hole is, and you kind of have to dig." Hoagland laughs

And although their might be snow on the ground, these Griz golfers are confident as ever when the season begins.

"I would say we are just as prepared as anyone else. We are able to hit balls, chip, putt, and I don't see why we are not going to come out and play well our first tournament." Hoagland says.