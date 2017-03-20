Mother & Son involved in tragic car crash into Missouri River Canal

Montana Highway Patrol said they are investigating alcohol, drugs, and speed to be factors in the crash.

But as one trooper told our ABC FOX Montana Monday, the mother may have been able to survive, If she had worn her seat belt.

Sergeant Glen Barcus with Montana Highway Patrol said the SUV was sinking into 20-foot deep water.

Barcus said the mother's six-year-old son was able to escape the sinking car.

"The six-year-old boy said that when the car impacted water the door came open and he was able to get out of the car. Actually, he stood on top of the car as the car sank,” said Barcus.

He added Toston campers nearby heard the crash and came running down.

The campers couldn't save the mother because it was sinking too fast and the water was freezing.

Barcus also said besides not driving drunk, she could have survived if she wore a seat belt.

"However, if she had been wearing her seat belt. She would have able to stay in her position in the car and have a better chance of survival for sure,” said Barcus.

As for now, it’s unknown what caused the mother’s death. But for the child, highway patrol said he is in the care of close family.