Frenchtown student granted restraining order against teacher

UPDATE: Brenda Bassett tells us that a second female student was interview for similar accusations against Bashor in December.

*Only one student has filed charges.

In an on-going criminal investigation, a Frenchtown high school student is granted a restraining order against her music teacher.

According to Missoula Sheriff Public Information Officer, Brenda Bassett, the name of the music teacher is Troy Bashor.

The Frenchtown school district website states Bashor teaches music classes to 5-12 graders.

Bashor also participates in some extracurricular activities involving theater and music.

The restraining order states Bashor is not allowed within 15 feet of the student.

The Frenchtown school district is investigating all allegations, but for now, Bashor is still teaching.

The student has not been identified due to the fact that he or she is a minor.

