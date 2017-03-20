No 'school zone' in Amsterdam, Montana due to a loophole

After its' one hundred and first birthday, one Montana school is finding out the school zone signs that have been up for years are not official.

ABC FOX Montana went to Amsterdam, Montana where parents and school board members are working to fix the problem.

Normally around a school you would have a school zone sign, but due to a loophole the Amsterdam Elementary School hasn't had an enforceable school zone sign in 101 years.

"It does worry me," said Maggi Blessum, mother of future student.

Maggi Blessum is a parent of four-year-old Audrey, who will be going to school at Amsterdam Elementary School next year.

She was shocked to find out there is no legal school zone put in place.

"Most schools have that some sort of speed limit so it's crazy that ours doesn't,” said Blessum. “I mean they're out playing on the playground we take her to the park over here every day into a concern that they can run out in the road and someone could be speeding by.”

The Blessum's live four houses down from the school and they've seen some drivers speeding by.

"I often see people driving by pretty fast at our house and it concerns me there too," said Blessum.

Charlie Pipal chairman of the Amsterdam school board says this loophole was found out by someone fighting a speeding ticket within the old school zone signs.

"Whoever had the violation consulted with an attorney and determined that the ordinance hasn’t been properly filed to declare that a school zone so therefore his ticket was probably not enforceable," said Pipal.

But Pipal is working on fixing that problem right now.

"Being that the school is 101 years old, I don't know who put the county road signs up but it wasn't formalized. After 100 years it's time to get it right so we're gonna put those back up as soon as we can,"said Pipal.

That means petitions and school zone studies must be done in order to get official school zones, until then parents remain worried for the kids.

"Shocked that there's no speed limit you know nothing is holding back people from driving fast on these roads and little kids could be playing on the road or just happen to run out and who knows what could happen,” said Blessum.

For Audrey she has one request for drivers out there.

"Drive by the school slowly please," said Audrey Blessum, future student.

The school board is working with the county commissioners; both sides say they hope for signs before the next school year.