Missoula DUI arrest results for St. Patrick's Day weekend

Increased patrols helped keep DUI arrests down in Missoula this Saint Patrick's Day weekend.

Missoula Police Detective Sergeant Jim Klawitter tells ABC FOX Montana how they targeted drunk drivers.

"We had extra patrols out, both foot patrol and DUI patrols for the weekend. The DUI arrests were just about the same as any average weekend. We usually average 6 or 7 and we had 7 arrests this weekend," said Klawitter.

Sergeant Klawitter says keeping DUI numbers low is extremely important to the Missoula Police Department.

In Butte, however, local law enforcement and Montana Highway Patrol answered 135 calls for service during the highly anticipated St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.

Sheriff Ed Lester said those calls led to 27 arrests.

There were 7 DUI arrests, 11 disorderly conduct, 3 warrant arrests, 1 aggravated assault, 3 cases of burglary, 1 misdemeanor sexual assault, and 1 parole probation arrest.

In an emailed statement, Sheriff Lester said a few people made poor choices toward the end of the night, but 99% of folks were having a great time the right way.