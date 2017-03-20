Semi kills pedestrian outside of Rocker

A man's vehicle ran out of gas in the driving lane of Interstate 15, west of Rocker.

The driver and passenger were out of the vehicle, a Subaru Legacy, attempting to push the vehicle off the roadway.

Both the Subaru and male pedestrian were struck from behind by a semi-truck with triple trailers.

The semi-truck driver attempted to maneuver to the left to avoid contact but was unable to do so. The male pedestrian was struck and pronounced on scene.

The deceased man was Joseph Bailey, 37-years-old from Idaho. The female was 34-years-old from Idaho as well.

Manner of death has been ruled an accident.