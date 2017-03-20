Report: Travis DeCuire to be interviewed by Cal - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Report: Travis DeCuire to be interviewed by Cal

Posted: Updated:

Montana Grizzly men's basketball head coach Travis DeCuire is rumored to be interviewed by the University of California for their head coach open vacancy. 

According to media reports Monday first reported by Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report and the Huffington Post, DeCuire will join a list of UC Davis' Jim Less, UC Irvines' Russell Turner, and Nevada's Eric Musselman to be interviewed by the Pac-12 school. DeCuire spent six seasons as an assistant under former Cal and Montana head coach Mike Montgomery, before taking the job at Montana in 2014. 

Attempts to reach Montana Athletic Director Kent Haslam were unsuccessful. A spokesperson from the University of Calfornia said in email that "To preserve the integrity of our search, we are not commenting or confirming anyone until we announce our new head coach."

DeCuire interviewed for the California job in 2014 when Montgomery retired. But he was passed over by Cuonzo Martin, due to his "lack of division one head coaching experience." That is now not an issue, due to coaching at Montana for the past three seasons. 

This was the first year since DeCuire took over the Grizzly program that the team did not reach the Big Sky Conference title game. He has yet to win a Big Sky Title or go to the NCAA Tournament. The Griz finished 16-16 on the year, losing to Idaho in the first round of the conference tournament in Reno. 

