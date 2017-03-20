Missoula PD looking for missing man

Missoula PD is looking for 76-year-old Stanley Steffen of Lincoln, MT. White Male, 5 foot 6, gray hair and beard. He was released from hospital in Missoula on 3/15/17, but did not show up for VA Rideshare appointment on 3/16/17.

If you have any information please contact the Missoula PD at 406 552-6300