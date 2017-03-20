Ahead of Trump visit, Paul hopes health proposal will fail

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - U.S. Sen. Rand Paul says he hopes the Republican health care proposal will fail so that "true negotiations" can begin.



Paul spoke to a group of Louisville business leaders on Monday, hours before President Donald Trump planned a campaign-style rally in the same city to advocate for the plan that would repeal and replace former President Barack Obama's health care law.



Paul said he would not attend the rally because he planned to fly back to Washington to continue building a coalition to defeat the plan. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is scheduled to attend the rally.



Trump's Kentucky visit is his latest attempt to pressure conservative lawmakers opposed to the health care proposal.



Kentucky voters chose both Trump and Paul in November by wide margins.

