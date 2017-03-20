27 arrests made during Butte's St. Patrick's Day celebration - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

27 arrests made during Butte's St. Patrick's Day celebration

Posted: Updated:
By ABC FOX MT News Staff

Butte Police and the Montana Highway Patrol answered 135 calls for service and made 27 total arrests during the St. Patrick's Day festivities.  

The arrests were as follows: 7 DUI Arrests, 1 Aggravated Assault, 3 Aggravated Burglary, 11 Disorderly Conduct,  3 warrants, 1 misdemeanor Sexual Assault, and 1 Parole or Probation Violation.  

Reports are still being completed on the majority of the arrests.

"We had a few folks who made poor choices toward the end of the night and ended up getting arrested.  But, I thought it was a fun crowd at the parade and throughout the day," Sheriff Ed Lester said. "99-percent of the people were having a great time and doing it the right way."

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Missoula's local vigilante draws both praise & concerns for filling potholes with flowers

    Missoula's local vigilante draws both praise & concerns for filling potholes with flowers

    Tuesday, June 20 2017 9:58 PM EDT2017-06-21 01:58:50 GMT

    The gimmick of “Pothole Bandit” started out as a joke; a Missoula man filling potholes with flowers. Two weeks later, he's still going, and city officials say they'd like him to stop

    The gimmick of “Pothole Bandit” started out as a joke; a Missoula man filling potholes with flowers. Two weeks later, he's still going, and city officials say they'd like him to stop

  • Montana Democrats send Gianforte new "suit" for Congress

    Montana Democrats send Gianforte new "suit" for Congress

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 5:45 PM EDT2017-06-21 21:45:25 GMT
    Courtesy: Amazon.com / VEROMANCourtesy: Amazon.com / VEROMAN

    Montana Democrats have sent Congressman Greg Gianforte (MT-R) a "new suit" for his new job. The Dem purchased an orange jumpsuit on Amazon and had it sent to Gianforte, not so subtly alluding to his recent misdemeanor charge for assault. 

    Montana Democrats have sent Congressman Greg Gianforte (MT-R) a "new suit" for his new job. The Dem purchased an orange jumpsuit on Amazon and had it sent to Gianforte, not so subtly alluding to his recent misdemeanor charge for assault. 

  • Search underway for missing 21-year-old man in Bob Marshall Wilderness

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 11:29 AM EDT2017-06-21 15:29:30 GMT

    A search is underway on Tuesday for a missing 21-year-old man in the Bob Marshall Wilderness area. The search is taking place in the Sun River Drainage. That's on the eastern side of the wilderness, just west of Augusta.

    A search is underway on Tuesday for a missing 21-year-old man in the Bob Marshall Wilderness area. The search is taking place in the Sun River Drainage. That's on the eastern side of the wilderness, just west of Augusta.

  • Dozens injured in Flathead Lake deck collapse

    Dozens injured in Flathead Lake deck collapse

    Saturday, June 17 2017 11:31 PM EDT2017-06-18 03:31:05 GMT

    20 people were hurt after a deck collapsed during a funeral in Lake County. 

    20 people were hurt after a deck collapsed during a funeral in Lake County. 

  • Yellowstone continues to investigate geyser burning and guide death

    Monday, June 19 2017 8:30 PM EDT2017-06-20 00:30:24 GMT

    Yellowstone National Park continues its investigation of a severe injury and an unrelated death that occurred in the park last week. But as of Monday park officials had no new information in either case. 

    Yellowstone National Park continues its investigation of a severe injury and an unrelated death that occurred in the park last week. But as of Monday park officials had no new information in either case. 

  • West Yellowstone earthquakes have tourists questioning safety

    West Yellowstone earthquakes have tourists questioning safety

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 12:15 PM EDT2017-06-21 16:15:16 GMT

    Scientists say the earthquake swarm affecting the western edge of Yellowstone National Park has included more than 460 quakes so far and it could impact Yellowstone's tourism season. Researchers at seismograph stations at the University of Utah say since June 12th 464 quakes have been recorded including 4.4  magnitude earthquake near in West Yellowstone. After the swarm of quakes has been getting out to the public, the Utah station has received many calls from visitors asking i...

    Scientists say the earthquake swarm affecting the western edge of Yellowstone National Park has included more than 460 quakes so far and it could impact Yellowstone's tourism season. Researchers at seismograph stations at the University of Utah say since June 12th 464 quakes have been recorded including 4.4  magnitude earthquake near in West Yellowstone. After the swarm of quakes has been getting out to the public, the Utah station has received many calls from visitors asking i...

  • Controversy Over Lynching Painting In Sunrise Saloon

    Controversy Over Lynching Painting In Sunrise Saloon

    Saturday, June 17 2017 2:58 PM EDT2017-06-17 18:58:13 GMT

    Garcia posted the heated confrontation on Facebook. 

    Garcia posted the heated confrontation on Facebook. 

  • Former NFL player and Montana Tech student shot dead in Reno apartment

    Former NFL player and Montana Tech student shot dead in Reno apartment

    Wednesday, June 21 2017 6:51 PM EDT2017-06-21 22:51:35 GMT

    RENO, Nev. (AP) - Nevada authorities say former NFL linebacker Ryan Jones was shot dead over the weekend in a Reno apartment and two other people suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

    RENO, Nev. (AP) - Nevada authorities say former NFL linebacker Ryan Jones was shot dead over the weekend in a Reno apartment and two other people suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.