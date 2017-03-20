27 arrests made during Butte's St. Patrick's Day celebration

Butte Police and the Montana Highway Patrol answered 135 calls for service and made 27 total arrests during the St. Patrick's Day festivities.

The arrests were as follows: 7 DUI Arrests, 1 Aggravated Assault, 3 Aggravated Burglary, 11 Disorderly Conduct, 3 warrants, 1 misdemeanor Sexual Assault, and 1 Parole or Probation Violation.

Reports are still being completed on the majority of the arrests.



"We had a few folks who made poor choices toward the end of the night and ended up getting arrested. But, I thought it was a fun crowd at the parade and throughout the day," Sheriff Ed Lester said. "99-percent of the people were having a great time and doing it the right way."