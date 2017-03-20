Man gets 25 years in prison for selling 40 pounds of meth

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - A man who admitted bringing 40 pounds of methamphetamine into Butte in 2015 has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison.



The Missoulian reports 33-year-old Lester Oxendine was sentenced Thursday in Missoula after earlier pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possessing a firearm to further that goal.



Oxendine told U.S. District Judge Dana Christensen that he wasn't a bad person, but that he'd made some bad decisions. Christensen noted Oxendine's criminal record in North Carolina includes convictions for forgery, identity theft, drug dealing and assault.



After his arrest, Oxendine told police he'd brought more than $640,000 in meth into the Butte area during a five-month period after moving there that summer from the Bakken oil fields.