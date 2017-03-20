Boy yells for help as SUV sinks into Missouri River, mother dies

UPDATE: The Sheriff's Office has released the name of the victim. Cierra Schram, 28 years old, out of Belgrade died Saturday night.

HELENA (AP) -A 6-year-old boy survived a crash into a Missouri River canal in southwestern Montana that killed his mother.



The Montana Highway Patrol says the boy escaped the sinking sport utility vehicle Saturday night and was rescued by people camping in the area who heard the crash.



The patrol says a 28-year-old Billings woman sped away from the Toston Dam Campground at about 10:15 p.m. She lost control of her SUV on a curve in the gravel road and crashed into the dam's intake canal.



Sgt. Glen Barcus says the SUV quickly sank, but the boy was able to get out and on top of the vehicle. He suffered minor injuries.



Fellow campers were unable to pull the woman from the vehicle. Her name hasn't been released.

