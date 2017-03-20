Sex offender dies while incarcerated

Montana State Prison inmate Merlyn Lee Marceau died on March 18, 2017 at St. Patrick’s Hospital in Missoula following an extended illness. Marceau was 64 years old.

Marceau was sentenced out of Flathead County in 1997 for the crime of Sexual Intercourse without Consent; he was sentenced to 40 years with 20 years suspended.

Marceau was released on probation in 2008. In 2009, due to a violation of probation, Mr. Marceau was resentenced to 20 years to Montana State Prison with no time suspended. Mr. Marceau had been parole eligible since 2013.