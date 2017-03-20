UM surveying employees on possible early retirement

The University of Montana is surveying all of it's employees about their interest in the “Voluntary Early Retirement Incentive Program," or “VERIP.”

The survey itself was sent on Wednesday, March 15th, just after 2:00, asking for their age, their tenure with the school, their insurance plan, and a number of other questions to determine whether they would or would not qualify for early retirement.

Members of the school administration consider VERIP a possible creative approach toward refocusing the school’s budget issues.

UM’s Director of Communication, Paula Short, said Wednesday's e-mail was simply the University's way of what she called “putting out feelers” to anyone who might be interested in early retirement or had questions about the process.

The VERIP program is completely voluntary, but Short said she acknowledges it's an attempt to redirect some of UM’s budget concerns, saying staff and faculty spending makes up 81% of the current University budget.

"It leaves very little once you cover fixed costs and operating expenses, theres not a lot of additional funding for strategic investments or really other costs,” Short said. “So I think everybody agrees that 81% is too high of a percentage to be spending, so this is part of that ongoing discussion as well."

Short said University President Sheila Stearns is calling that a “disproportionately high” percentage, saying she’d like to drop it below 80% in the short term and hopefully a larger number in the months ahead.

Answers to survey are due by Tuesday.