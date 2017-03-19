Cats may have lost, but they are still winners in Bozeman

The Lady Cats traveled to Seattle to battle the University of Washington in the NCAA Tournament. This being the first trip to the tournament in 24 years for the Lady Cats people in Bozeman were excited.

One fan said no matter the outcome this is a win for MSU and Bozeman, while another said they are extremely optimistic about the future.

The Lady Cats would end up falling to the Huskies by a score of 91-63. It wasn't the outcome that MSU fans wanted, but overall the people of Bozeman said all year this team has fought hard and they are still winners in their hearts.