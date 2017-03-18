Huskies defeat Cats with 28-point lead - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Huskies defeat Cats with 28-point lead

Posted: Updated:
SEATTLE -

Only making it to the NCAA tournament twice in their history, the Bobcats head home from Seattle losing 91-63 to the Washington Huskies.

This day in 1993 saw the a similar outcome, with UW taking out Montana State.

MSU held their own in the beginning. The first quarter was anyone's game as the Bobcats lead by a point. Tonight's game was the Huskies' first in two weeks. 

By the end of the first half the Cats trailed 38-27.

Roughly half of their points came down to MSU's star. Big Sky Conference Preseason MVP Peyton Ferris carried the Cats' offense, scoring 33 points during the game. Following Ferris was Riley Nordgaard with 10 points. 

Towards the end of the fourth, Ferris surpassed her season record by one point, tying her all time record.

The announcers continuously echoed their praise for the Twin Bridges native.  

In the third quarter the Huskies held the lead, with Kelsey Plum sinking a number of threes. She had a rocky start in the beginning quarter, but the Cats weren't lucky enough for that to continue. Plum scored 29 points during the game. 

With less than 3 minutes left in the third quarter, Washington lead by 16 points.

The third ended 63-47. Ferris had 28 of those points 47 points.

Our sports reporter Kyle Sherman chalked up the strong lead to MSU giving the Huskies too many second chance baskets. Our Sports Director Shaun Rainey chimed in, saying with the differences in seeding, 14 vs 3, this score isn't a surprise.

While Plum hasn't been playing her best game he added, she's showing why she's dangerous: those transitions. 

The final quarter continued the pace of the previous. With the Huskies scoring some quick baskets.

The first injury of the game hit here as well.

With a 30-point lead, Ferris took an elbow to the jaw. A little under 5 minutes left in the final half and officials reviewed the play. Chantel Osahor, 6"2', was slapped with a flagrant foul and the arena responded with a mixture of boos and cheers.

Shortly after Ferris fouled out with less than 3 minutes left in the game. She walked off the court to a standing ovation from her team, Bobcats fans and the Huskies. 

UW continued their lead, sinking the final basket.

The Huskies will go on to play Oklahoma.

  • College SportsMore>>

  • Carroll Women's Basketball Debut Summer Camp

    Carroll Women's Basketball Debut Summer Camp

    Friday, June 16 2017 12:11 AM EDT2017-06-16 04:11:35 GMT

    The Carroll women's basketball team debuted a new summer camp.

    The Carroll women's basketball team debuted a new summer camp.

  • Cats share love of the game at Bobcat Kids Camp

    Cats share love of the game at Bobcat Kids Camp

    Thursday, June 15 2017 9:53 PM EDT2017-06-16 01:53:22 GMT

    Nearly 200 young athletes invaded Bobcat Stadium as part of Montana State's 2017 football camp series.

    Nearly 200 young athletes invaded Bobcat Stadium as part of Montana State's 2017 football camp series.

  • Carroll Football Hosts Kids Camp

    Carroll Football Hosts Kids Camp

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 12:32 AM EDT2017-06-14 04:32:13 GMT

    Several Carroll Fighting Saints football players and coaches made time for the kid's football camp this week. 

    Several Carroll Fighting Saints football players and coaches made time for the kid's football camp this week. 

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • College SportsCollegeMore>>

  • Cats share love of the game at Bobcat Kids Camp

    Cats share love of the game at Bobcat Kids Camp

    Thursday, June 15 2017 9:53 PM EDT2017-06-16 01:53:22 GMT

    Nearly 200 young athletes invaded Bobcat Stadium as part of Montana State's 2017 football camp series.

    Nearly 200 young athletes invaded Bobcat Stadium as part of Montana State's 2017 football camp series.

  • Gonzaga's Frost and Bohling taken on final day of MLB Draft

    Gonzaga's Frost and Bohling taken on final day of MLB Draft

    Courtesy: Gonzaga AthleticsCourtesy: Gonzaga Athletics

    SECAUCUS. N.J.--Two more Gonzaga baseball players were selected on the final day of the 2017 MLB First Year Player Draft Wednesday as Tyler Frost and Jeff Bohling both went early in the day. In the 15th round, the Chicago White Sox selected Frost with the 12th pick of the frame.

    SECAUCUS. N.J.--Two more Gonzaga baseball players were selected on the final day of the 2017 MLB First Year Player Draft Wednesday as Tyler Frost and Jeff Bohling both went early in the day. In the 15th round, the Chicago White Sox selected Frost with the 12th pick of the frame.

  • Three WSU Cougars selected on Day 3 of MLB Draft

    Three WSU Cougars selected on Day 3 of MLB Draft

    Courtesy: Washington State AthleticsCourtesy: Washington State Athletics

    NEW YORK – Washington State redshirt-junior pitcher Damon Jones, junior third baseman Shane Matheny and junior pitcher Colby Nealy were selected in the Major League Baseball Draft Wednesday.

    NEW YORK – Washington State redshirt-junior pitcher Damon Jones, junior third baseman Shane Matheny and junior pitcher Colby Nealy were selected in the Major League Baseball Draft Wednesday.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.