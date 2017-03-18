Huskies defeat Cats with 28-point lead

Only making it to the NCAA tournament twice in their history, the Bobcats head home from Seattle losing 91-63 to the Washington Huskies.

This day in 1993 saw the a similar outcome, with UW taking out Montana State.

MSU held their own in the beginning. The first quarter was anyone's game as the Bobcats lead by a point. Tonight's game was the Huskies' first in two weeks.

By the end of the first half the Cats trailed 38-27.

Roughly half of their points came down to MSU's star. Big Sky Conference Preseason MVP Peyton Ferris carried the Cats' offense, scoring 33 points during the game. Following Ferris was Riley Nordgaard with 10 points.

Towards the end of the fourth, Ferris surpassed her season record by one point, tying her all time record.

The announcers continuously echoed their praise for the Twin Bridges native.

I love what Ferris is doing, notices no one else is stepping up offensively so she's just jacking everything up. — Shaun Rainey (@ShaunRainey) March 19, 2017

In the third quarter the Huskies held the lead, with Kelsey Plum sinking a number of threes. She had a rocky start in the beginning quarter, but the Cats weren't lucky enough for that to continue. Plum scored 29 points during the game.

With less than 3 minutes left in the third quarter, Washington lead by 16 points.

Huskies heating up from long range as they push their lead to 59-43 — Kyle Sherman (@KyleABCFOXMT) March 19, 2017

The third ended 63-47. Ferris had 28 of those points 47 points.

Our sports reporter Kyle Sherman chalked up the strong lead to MSU giving the Huskies too many second chance baskets. Our Sports Director Shaun Rainey chimed in, saying with the differences in seeding, 14 vs 3, this score isn't a surprise.

While Plum hasn't been playing her best game he added, she's showing why she's dangerous: those transitions.

As most lower seeded teams do in these games, Washington starting to pull away late 69-47, 8 min left — Shaun Rainey (@ShaunRainey) March 19, 2017

The final quarter continued the pace of the previous. With the Huskies scoring some quick baskets.

Annika Lai beats Osahor off the dribble to make it a 20 point game, but Osahor answers with a flat-footed 3 at the other end. 72-49 Huskies — Kyle Sherman (@KyleABCFOXMT) March 19, 2017

The first injury of the game hit here as well.

With a 30-point lead, Ferris took an elbow to the jaw. A little under 5 minutes left in the final half and officials reviewed the play. Chantel Osahor, 6"2', was slapped with a flagrant foul and the arena responded with a mixture of boos and cheers.

Shortly after Ferris fouled out with less than 3 minutes left in the game. She walked off the court to a standing ovation from her team, Bobcats fans and the Huskies.

UW continued their lead, sinking the final basket.

The Huskies will go on to play Oklahoma.